SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department issued a Nixle alert warning drivers of icy road conditions and urging them to stay off roads as much as possible.

In an alert issued this morning, Thursday, February 3, 2022, SAPD said they had received reports of black ice on Highway 87 South as roadways throughout the Concho Valley freeze over due to temperatures well below freezing.

Nixle Alert, issued by the San Angelo Police Department on Thursday morning, February 3, 2022.

SAPD says they will have crews patrolling and treating bridges and structures with a mixture of sand and salt as freezing temperatures continue, but says these treatments “will only take the edge off, especially as temps continue to drop.”

Police ask drivers to use extreme caution when driving, especially on Houston Harte Expressway and any bridges.