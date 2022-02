SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Junior Robotics Arena and Robotics Inventions Competitions will be delayed, according to a statement from the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo.

Volunteers are asked to arrive at the event at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, while contestant check-in and registration will be postponed until 11:00 a.m. that morning.

The competition is also being postponed until 12:00 p.m. on Friday.

