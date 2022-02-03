Sleet accumulation on car around 12:00 a.m.

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Freezing rain and sleet felt through most of the overnight last night before transferring to all snow by the early hours of Thursday morning. Overcast skies consumed most of the morning, but eventually, some clouds broke to show some sunshine. Sunshine did not last very long, as clouds moved back in blanketing the skies once again and leaving occasional flurries in the air.

Sunset Drive and Forest Trail



Sunset drive

Big Lots Parking lot Sunset



Iced over roadways around 8:00 a.m.

ROAD CONDITIONS AND SAFETY

The worst of the storm has pushed off to the East, but dangerous conditions still remain for the Concho Valley. The partial melting allowed some roads to form some puddles in roadways, but expect roads to refreeze as the night progresses. Slick and icy roads will continue into Friday with temperatures expected to barely reach above freezing. Staying at home is the best way you can avoid injury by traveling on icy roads. If you must go out for any reason remember the following tips for winter weather travel.

If you have to travel over bridges or overpasses take extra caution when traveling. It is best to take things slow and leave enough space between you and other cars in case your vehicle starts to slide on the ice roadways. By following these tips, you reduce the chances of injury if you have to travel from your home.

TRAVELING TONIGHT BRING WEATHER SAFETY KIT

When traveling across San Angelo, bring your winter weather kit along with you. This should include supplies that help you if you become trapped on the side of the road. You should always keep extra blankets in the car when winter weather moves into the area. By having these items listed below, you and your family have a better chance of surviving if you are trapped in your car overnight in below-freezing conditions.

THE WIND CHILL FACTOR

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m Friday.

Wind Chill Advisory currently in effect till 10:00 a.m. Friday

Cold air will continue to filter into our region with frigid wind chills expected to range from 3 degrees Fahrient to as low as -5 degrees Fahrient. Remember if going outside to wear several layers of clothing, winter boots or shoes, gloves, and a winter cap. With wind chills dropping below the air temperature, staying outside for long periods without the proper layers of clothing increases the risk of hypothermia due to exposed skin.

Temperatures will struggle to reach above freezing tonight with expected morning lows for Friday to be in the teens and single digits for some spots. Highs are expected to be in the 30s for tomorrow.