SAN ANGELO, Texas — Drivers out on the roads this morning are contending with exceptionally slippery conditions as temperatures across the Concho Valley remain below freezing.

Two crashes have been reported on Houston Harte Expressway so far this morning. Both happened near the Arden Road/Glenna Street exit.

San Angelo First Responders assist a driver whose vehicle ended up in the median due to icy conditions on Houston Harte Expressway.

Concho Valley Homepage staff captured images of multiple drivers who appear to have lost control of their vehicles on Loop 306.

A driver who, apparently, lost control of their vehicle on Houston Harte Expressway due to icy conditions.

Earlier this morning, the San Angelo Police Department issued an alert that warned drivers to “stay off roads as much as possible,” and singled out Houston Harte Expressway and Loop 306 for dangerous and slippery conditions.

It is unknown whether anyone was injured in either crash.