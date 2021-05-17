Winning With The Weather: May 17-21

Monday

88° / 63°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 44% 88° 63°

Tuesday

83° / 65°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 64% 83° 65°

Wednesday

83° / 64°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 83° 64°

Thursday

83° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 12% 83° 66°

Friday

84° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 84° 68°

Saturday

82° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 82° 67°

Sunday

78° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 78° 67°

67°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
67°

71°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
71°

75°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

83°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

85°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
86°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
85°

83°

7 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
35%
83°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

78°

9 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
38%
78°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
40%
75°

72°

11 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
44%
72°

71°

12 AM
Scattered Strong Storms
44%
71°

71°

1 AM
Scattered Strong Storms
49%
71°

70°

2 AM
Scattered Strong Storms
50%
70°

70°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
70°

70°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
73%
70°

64°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
64°

65°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
83%
65°

64°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
64°

65°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
65°

66°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
66°

68°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
68°

Winning With The Weather is back, and this week’s prize is pretty good! Sponsored by our friends at Concho Valley ER, this week’s prize is a Crazy Cooler of Fun! This will include the 52-quart Igloo cooler, crazy fill and tie balloons (a lot of them), water guns, and some large beach towels!

To enter, just click on this link (https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/winning-with-weather/win-big-with-winning-with-the-weather-2021/), enter the appropriate information, and you could win this weeks prizes! No purchase necessary, so you have nothing to lose!

Cloudy

San Angelo

64°F Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
13 mph E
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Variable clouds with scattered strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
82%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

65°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some locally strong to perhaps severe. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
61°F Scattered thunderstorms, some locally strong to perhaps severe. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
15 mph ESE
Precip
87%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

73°F Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
61°F Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
78%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Light Rain

Mertzon

67°F Light Rain Feels like 67°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
61°F Strong thunderstorms likely. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
79%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

66°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
61°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
17 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

