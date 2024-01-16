The video provided shares the difference between a winter watch, advisory and warning.

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From record highs of 111 degrees in the summer to record lows that are below zero in the winter, the weather continues to keep San Angelo citizens on their toes.

As the arctic blast brings freezing temperatures to Texas in January 2024, Concho Valley Homepage reflects on record-breaking lows San Angelo has reached throughout the years.

San Angelo hit a record-breaking low of -4 degrees on Dec. 4, 1989, the National Weather Service reports. Since then, San Angelo returned to negative temperatures during a winter storm in February 2021, commonly known by Texans as ‘snowvid’ or ‘snowmageddon’.

Here are recorded lows that San Angelo has hit in the past 113 years, according to the NWS: