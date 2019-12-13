Weekend Weather Outlook: Unseasonably warm

Saturday

You’ll want a jacket to start the day with temperatures starting out in the upper 30s and low 40s. Temperatures will rebound quickly throughout the afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph.

Sunday

Temperatures will start out in the upper 40s, so you might be able to get away with a light jacket for any early morning plans. Pre-frontal warming, and a west southwesterly wind will allow temperatures to top out in the low 80s for much of the Concho Valley. Temperatures will be 20-23 degrees above average for this time of year.