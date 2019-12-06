Weekend Weather Outlook: Sunny & Warm

Saturday

Temperatures will start out in the mid-30s with a few low lying areas with the potential to wake up to temperatures at or below freezing. There will be lots of sunshine throughout the day with afternoon highs rebounding into the low 70s. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Sunday

It’ll be a mild start with temperatures in the mid-40s . Skies will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs topping out in the upper-70s and low-80s in some spots. A Pacific cold front will move in during the evening hours. Winds will be out of the west-southwest at 10-20 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph. A gradual increase in moisture arrives into early Monday morning.