Weekend Weather Outlook: Find a way to get outdoors

Weekend Forecast

Saturday

Temperatures will start out at 43-45 degrees with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Gradual clearing will take place during the afternoon and evening. Afternoon highs will top out at 67-69 degrees and winds will be strong out of the south at 15-20 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Sunday

A weak cold front will move through before sunrise with temperatures starting out at 39-41 degrees. Expect lots of sunshine with afternoon highs topping out at 68-70 degrees. Winds will shift to the west northwest at 5-10 mph.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.