Weekend Weather Outlook: Find a way to get outdoors

Weekend Forecast

Saturday

Temperatures will start out at 43-45 degrees with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Gradual clearing will take place during the afternoon and evening. Afternoon highs will top out at 67-69 degrees and winds will be strong out of the south at 15-20 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Sunday

A weak cold front will move through before sunrise with temperatures starting out at 39-41 degrees. Expect lots of sunshine with afternoon highs topping out at 68-70 degrees. Winds will shift to the west northwest at 5-10 mph.