Our Water: Weather trends impact the water cycle in the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST) – The Concho Valley has seen an abnormal increase in rain over the last few months with multiple rain records already broken and so far we’ve had only a few days with temperatures reaching 100.

Both low temperatures and increased precipitation are contributing to the ‘natural’ water cycle in a positive way; cooler temperatures have kept evaporation down.

Chuck Brown, CEO of Hydro Corporation

“As of today, we’re a little over two and a half inches above our normal for the year, which is good because about nine inches of that rainfall has come in June, July, which is typically our drier months. So we have had increased rainfall, we’ve had lower temperatures. We’ve had a lot of cloud cover, and that, in turn, leads to lower evaporation rates in our area.”

The National Weather Service monitors these events physically as well as through their advanced technology. They have observed significant changes compared to previous years.

Lead Forecaster at the National Weather Service, Stephen Kearney, says, “The local pan here that we do actually in our co-op site. We can say that it’s only about maybe about a quarter to a half-inch evaporation each day, whereas in past summers if it’s been seeing easily over an inch of evaporation each day with the hotter temperatures.”