Weather recap for July 2019

Recorded temperatures in San Angelo for the month of July, 2019

The month of July has come and gone and now we enter into August. The good news is that the hottest month of the year, typically, has now concluded. It certainly was a hot month for portions of the Concho Valley, in particular the city of San Angelo.

The average temperature for the month of July is 95.1 degrees. This year, the average temperature experienced was 97.8 degrees, 2.7 degrees above the average. The city experienced only 6 days of below average temperatures (19.4%) compared to 22 days that were above average (71%). San Angelo experienced a total of 12 days with temperatures in the triple digits. The hottest day of the month occurred on July 10, 2019. The coolest day was two days prior, on July 8, 2019.

Recorded rainfall in San Angelo for the month of July, 2019

This July was a dry month, and this generally is normal for this time of the year. July is usually the driest month of the year for the city of San Angelo with an average rainfall of 1.20 inches. This year we received a total of 1.35 inches, just 0.15 inches above the average. Most days were dry for San Angelo. In total, 27 days received no precipitation (87.1%) compared to 4 days which recorded rain values (13%). The most rain received for the city of San Angelo this year occurred on July 7, 2019 with a recorded value of 0.91 inches at Mathis Field.

We are now entering into the month of August, which is usually slightly cooler than the previous month. The average temperature is 94.7 degrees, 0.4 degrees lower than July.

Precipitation also increases more for this final month of the summer season. On average, the city of San Angelo picks up 2.26 inches of rain for the month of August. This is an increase of 1.06 inches compared to July. August is seen as the fifth wettest month for San Angelo. The wettest month is May (2.82 inches) followed by October (2.73 inches).