KSAN Storm Team Weather Update for September 6, 2020

Today we saw some isolated showers across the Conco Valley, which helped cool things a bit. Expect the same thing for your Sunday. Highs will only be in the low 90s.

Labor Day is looking nice with no chance of showers but come Tuesday we see some big changes. A strong cold front is expected to move in Tuesday. It will bring in storms and the first taste of fall by mid-week. Storms will persist into Wednesday morning before reducing into the late evening.