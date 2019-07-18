June toastiest on record, July may follow

People cool off in the fountains of the Trocadero gardens, in front of the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, Friday, June 28, 2019. Schools are spraying kids with water and… (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Meteorologists say Earth sizzled to its hottest June on record.

On Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that June averaged 60.6 degrees (15.9 Celsius) worldwide, about 1.7 degrees (0.9 Celsius) warmer than the 20th century average.

This year beat out 2016 for the hottest June with records going back to 1880. Europe especially saw a record breaking month with temperatures so hot that famous historical landmarks had to be closed during the peak heat times of the afternoon.

The first half of 2019 is tied with 2017 for the second hottest initial six months of the year, behind 2016. So far the year is 1.7 degrees warmer than the 20th century average.

Additionally, the United States set a record for the most rain and snow over a 12-month period.

The city of San Angelo saw temperatures that were slightly below average for the month of June by 0.2 degrees. However, we saw more days that were above average in temperature (16). We also saw our hottest day of the year which took place on June 20 where the official temperature was 106 degrees.

Temperatures per day for the month of June, 2019

July is already promising to be hotter than normal for the city of San Angelo with multiple triple digit days recorded. More of these hot temperatures are expected for this weekend before we get a small cool down by next week.

Currently, there have been 14 days in the month of July where the city of San Angelo experienced temperatures above average for this time of the year. Make sure you are staying cool and hydrated Concho Valley.