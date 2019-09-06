Drought conditions increase further across parts of Texas and the Concho Valley

Drought Conditions across the state of Texas August 28 – September 3

September has arrived to Texas and drought conditions continue to worsen across the state. Southern parts of Texas continue to experience extreme drought conditions.

Tropical Storm Fernand brought some good news for parts of south Texas over the last couple of days though. An estimated 1 – 4 inches fell across the region with isolated values upwards of 5 inches. This will likely help the drought conditions in this area and will be reflected in next week’s drought monitor.

Extreme drought conditions continue for areas south of Amarillo and in the Wichita Falls area.

Concho Valley drought monitor

Drought conditions continue to expand across the Concho Valley. Every county continues to be dry. Severe conditions remain in parts of Runnels and Coleman county. Moderate conditions are expanding southwards. Concho, McCulloch and Menard are now experiencing moderate drought.

The coming weekend we will continue to see dry conditions and hot temperatures hovering around the upper 90s across the Concho Valley. We could see another chance for rain early next week when a trough of low pressure begins to dig into the area.