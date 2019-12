Santa is on his way around the world, delivering presents to all the good boys and girls tonight. Night has now fallen across the Concho Valley and we were treated to some striking sunsets. Beautiful reds and pinks tonight as more cirrus and stratus clouds gather.

Sunset Photo by Chuck Montgomery:

A Series of Sunsets by Marcheta Key out in Wall, Texas:







Christmas Eve Sunset Reflecting off the Water by Juan Luis Martinez:

Thank you to everyone who sent in photos tonight! Keep sending them in.