A Northeast storm is expected to undergo “bombogenesis” according to forecasters

Along the eastern seaboard a potential bomb cyclone is developing and could wallop the New England area. Rapid intensification of this weather system is expected throughout the day Wednesday.

The barometric pressure has the potential to drop more than 30 millibars in 24 hours — making this a bomb cyclone. If a storm is dubbed a bomb cyclone or undergoes “bombogenesis,” it means the system has undergone rapid intensification, dropping 24 millibars in pressure over a 24-hour span, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). A typical range in millibars is around 10 to 15 millibars.

Although it is not likely the storm will meet the criterion of a classic nor’easter, it will be just as strong as the storm that impacted the mid-Atlantic and Northeast last week, if not slightly stronger.

Compared to the coastal storm that stayed primarily offshore last Friday, models are showing this system will likely stay more onshore.

Winds are expected to reach Tropical Storm force (39 mph+) with even higher gusts by Wednesday and Thursday for places such as New York City, Boston and Portland, Maine.

Isolated areas could top out with winds in excess of 60 mph. These strong winds could have an easier time bringing down trees and power lines, potentially cutting power to thousands of people.

Expect numerous flight delays and cancellations in New England Thursday and Friday, as the strong winds hold on until Friday evening before diminishing.

Areas throughout New England could receive between 2 – 4 inches of rain, with isolated areas reaching up to 6 inches.

Most of the areas impacted by this storm will see precipitation in the form of rain, except for a small portion of upstate New York which may see some snow accumulations.

This is the second coastal storm to impact New England in a week. The storm last week sat off the coast of the mid-Atlantic, churning up seas and bringing a strong onshore wind that shredded beaches up and down the East Coast. It caused costly damage along the coast due to beach erosion and coastal flooding.