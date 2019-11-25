A first look at your Thanksgiving day forecast in the Concho Valley

San Angelo, TX (KLST) – Turkey day is just around the corner and many residents across the Concho Valley are making final preparations for the big day this Thursday.

Do not let the pleasant temperatures and sunshine fool you. Conditions will be deteriorating starting Tuesday night as one of two systems make their way into the state of Texas.

Scattered rain is forecasted for overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning as a cold front moves through the Concho Valley. Lingering rain and cooler temperatures will be present during the lunchtime hour on Thanksgiving day. Most areas will see temperatures in the low to mid 50s in the early afternoon with temperatures rising into the high 50s to low 60s by dinnertime.

Although showers are expected to clear throughout the day on Thursday it would be a good idea to keep an umbrella and jacket nearby throughout your Thanksgiving day.