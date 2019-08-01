Slight relief from the West Texas heat ahead

It has been the fourth consecutive day of triple digit temperatures across the Concho Valley, and we could see another few days of scorching heat. However, we have the potential to see a brief period of relief as soon as this coming weekend.

Temperatures are expected to remain above average for the remainder of the work week with dry conditions continuing. On Saturday, temperatures across the Concho Valley are expected to fall into the upper 90s as a weak cold front, from the north, moves through the area bringing an increased chance of precipitation.

Very similar to our last weak cold front, that moved through about two weeks ago, precipitation chances will be generally isolated across the Concho Valley. Widespread rainfall will not bring relief to the entire area, but at least we can enjoy a few days of temperatures hovering just below the triple digits.

August is generally the second hottest month for portions of the Concho Valley with relatively dry conditions. San Angelo typically has an average temperatures of 94.7 degrees with 2.26 inches of rain total for the month of August.