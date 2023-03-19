Another cooler day today as highs reached the lowers 60s in some parts of the Concho Valley. Winds stayed out of the southwest with clouds breaking up by mid afternoon.

Tonight lows will get down into the upper 30s as that cloud cover begins to move back in. Winds will start to pick up 15-20MPH into tomorrow for your Monday.

By Monday morning winds will gust up to 40MPH in some parts as temperatures reach the lower 60s again but could be the end of the cold weather for a while for your 1st day of Spring.