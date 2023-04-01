Cloudy, humid and warm today as the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo kicked off this morning. Winds were light and breezy and with that cloud cover, quickly allowed temperatures to reach into the 80s.

Tonight expect those clouds to stick around into the evening and even over night as those southerly winds will keep bringing more of that warm gulf air over the Concho Valley keeping things in the 50s.

By tomorrow more of that spectacular spring weather continues with highs in the 80s, lows in the 50s, few clouds and a good breeze out of the south.