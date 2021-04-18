KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Saturday April 18, 2021

Clouds are moving in to the area, which may keep temperatures in the 50s for a bit. Things do clear out overnight, so radiational cooling can take place. As a result, temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 40s tonight.

Tomorrow will be a warm day, with temperatures reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s here in San Angelo. Mid level and lower level clouds will remain in the skies tomorrow. Most of us should see partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow afternoon.