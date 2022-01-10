Overcast skies develops in the atmosphere with the slim window of moisture for saturation. Clouds will increase across our area form the southwest, before turning partly cloudy by tomorrow.

A trough to our West is filtering in some showers into portions of Crockett County. Most of us will be dry tonight , until tomorrow where isolated showers could filter in from a shortwave.

Moisture is decreasing across our area as we approach the next frontal passages. We were watching a possible system from Baja California, which would send in a low pressure system into our area with showers midweek. This low has been absorbed by the zonal flow from a trough system to our West, but left remains of moisture and lift for the showers currently over the Big Bend region of Texas.

Models have a shortwave trough moving into our region tomorrow, which would lead to some isolated showers. Areas that will see most of this activity seems to be for our eastern counties. A drizzle or two is possible for San Angelo, but any accumulation of precipitation is out of the question.

A cold front will come into the forecast Friday night. Temperatures will fall into the 50s Saturday. We warm a little for Sunday with highs in the 60s, before the arrival of the second cold front.

A second front Sunday night will move in returning us into the 50s for Monday. Due to the lack of moisture and instability both of these fronts will bring hardly any precipitation to our area. Most of the moisture will be off to our East with better chances for East Texas with the approaching fronts.

Both the GFS and EURO model have no precipitation this weekend, with the high pressure filtering sinking air and dry conditions. We will monitor moistures levels this week to see if an influx of moisture returns, which could bring rain to our area.

Drought and dry conditions have already consumed much of our area which brings the risk of fires due to dry conditions. We will monitor the upcoming days to see if something gives to help us get some relief to this dry start in January.