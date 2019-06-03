KLST PM Forecast: Monday, June 3rd, 2019
There will be a chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms before midnight with models indicating an increase in activity in the early morning hours across the Concho Valley. There will be flooding concerns for areas that have seen high rain totals over the past few days. Use extreme caution when approaching roads that are prone to flooding. Temperatures will top out at 84-86 degrees and winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.
Scattered showers will once again increase in coverage after midnight.
A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect at 7:00 PM for…
Scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive tomorrow morning with…