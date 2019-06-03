KLST PM Forecast: Monday, June 3rd, 2019 Video

There will be a chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms before midnight with models indicating an increase in activity in the early morning hours across the Concho Valley. There will be flooding concerns for areas that have seen high rain totals over the past few days. Use extreme caution when approaching roads that are prone to flooding. Temperatures will top out at 84-86 degrees and winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.

