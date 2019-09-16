KLST AM Forecast: Monday, September the 16th

The beginning of the week is going to be dry and warm. Highs for the next several days are in the mid 90s. Plenty of sunshine could make it feel a bit warmer then what your thermometer might say.

In the Gulf there is a possibility of a low pressure to form. Currently the storms and showers are sitting off the coast of Texas and Louisiana. As we go through the week, we will keep an eye on this development as we could see it effect our area by Friday.

End of the week we have a 20% chance of rain Thursday and Friday. Thursday chances are in the afternoon during the heat of the day. Friday we see the showers popping up during the afternoon. If the storms in the Gulf build in strength it could effect the rain chances for the end of the week.