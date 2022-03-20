SAN ANGELO, Texas – Multiple weather alerts will be going into effect throughout the Concho Valley beginning Sunday afternoon, March 20, 2022, ranging from Wind Advisories to Red Flag Warnings.

Below is a list of weather alerts and the counties that are listed in each:

Red Flag Warning

In effect from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 20th

  • Coke County
  • Coleman County
  • Concho County
  • Crockett County
  • Irion County
  • Kimble County
  • Mason County
  • McCulloch County
  • Menard County
  • Reagan County
  • Runnels County
  • Schleicher County
  • Sterling County
  • Sutton County
  • Tom Green County

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Outdoor burning is discouraged.

Fire Weather Watch

In effect from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 21st

  • Reagan County

A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

Wind Advisory

In effect from 12:00 p.m. Sunday, March 20th to 4:00 a.m. Monday, March 21st

  • Reagan County

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

For more on active weather alerts in the Concho Valley, click here.

Courtesy: National Weather Service in San Angelo