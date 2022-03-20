SAN ANGELO, Texas – Multiple weather alerts will be going into effect throughout the Concho Valley beginning Sunday afternoon, March 20, 2022, ranging from Wind Advisories to Red Flag Warnings.
Below is a list of weather alerts and the counties that are listed in each:
Red Flag Warning
In effect from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 20th
- Coke County
- Coleman County
- Concho County
- Crockett County
- Irion County
- Kimble County
- Mason County
- McCulloch County
- Menard County
- Reagan County
- Runnels County
- Schleicher County
- Sterling County
- Sutton County
- Tom Green County
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
Fire Weather Watch
In effect from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 21st
- Reagan County
A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.
Wind Advisory
In effect from 12:00 p.m. Sunday, March 20th to 4:00 a.m. Monday, March 21st
- Reagan County
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
For more on active weather alerts in the Concho Valley, click here.
Courtesy: National Weather Service in San Angelo