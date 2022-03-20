SAN ANGELO, Texas – Multiple weather alerts will be going into effect throughout the Concho Valley beginning Sunday afternoon, March 20, 2022, ranging from Wind Advisories to Red Flag Warnings.

Below is a list of weather alerts and the counties that are listed in each:

Red Flag Warning

In effect from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 20th

Coke County

Coleman County

Concho County

Crockett County

Irion County

Kimble County

Mason County

McCulloch County

Menard County

Reagan County

Runnels County

Schleicher County

Sterling County

Sutton County

Tom Green County

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Outdoor burning is discouraged.

Fire Weather Watch

In effect from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 21st

Reagan County

A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

Wind Advisory

In effect from 12:00 p.m. Sunday, March 20th to 4:00 a.m. Monday, March 21st

Reagan County

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

For more on active weather alerts in the Concho Valley, click here.

Courtesy: National Weather Service in San Angelo