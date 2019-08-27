Weak cold front increases rain chances through Wednesday

A cold front is approaching the Concho Valley this afternoon and has increased cloud cover across much of the region. As a result, temperatures are expected to be cooler than anticipated.

As the cold front continues to slowly move south over the next 24 hours, it will keep isolated showers and thunderstorms across the Concho Valley tonight. However, showers and storms become scattered on Wednesday as the weak cold front begins to lose forward speed.

Northwestern parts of the Concho Valley are under a Marginal Risk for severe storms (1/5). Storms that develop this evening could be capable of strong winds, minor flooding, and frequent lightning.

Marginal Risk for Severe Weather (1/5)

Latest HRRR Model Run

Keep in mind models are subject to change on the timing and placement of showers and thunderstorms as new model runs come in. This is a general idea on what could happen tomorrow afternoon.

As of now models are indicating rainfall amounts to be 0.20” – 1.00 ”. Storms that become nearly stationary could produce up to 2.00” in isolated locations.