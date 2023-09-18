SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to the National Weather Services extended forecast, the Concho Valley will see cooler, but still warm, temperatures and isolated storms throughout the week.

Morning lows will stay in the mid to upper 60s throughout the week with afternoon highs potentially getting into the mid 90’s with a chance to hit 100 degrees Wednesday, September 20.

Tuesday, September 19 is expected to have severe isolated and scattered storms throughout the evening along the San Angelo to Brownwood line.

Thursday, September 21 and Friday, September 22, will be mostly sunny with a few chances for isolated storms north of the Ozona to Brownwood line moving into the Big Country.