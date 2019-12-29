Wake-up Weather Sunday, December 29, 2019

Good Sunday morning, here is a look at today’s forecast for the Concho Valley.

Morning: This morning expect temperatures to start out in the upper 30s, with a few clouds around the area during the early morning hours. Expect sunny conditions as we go into the rest of the morning.

Mid-day: By noon expect temperatures to start approaching the upper 50s with clear conditions.

Evening: As we go into the evening hours temperatures will start to fall into the 40s. We will continue to see clear conditions across the area through the rest of the evening.