Video of a roof being ripped off a home near Ft. McKavett from apparent tornado

Severe thunderstorms caused a few tornado warnings across the Concho Valley early Monday evening. The first tornado warning was issued at 5:51 PM for Concho, Schleicher and Tom Green counties, which was later confirmed near Live Oak from a trained spotter. 

That same supercell prompted another radar indicated tornado warning, which then ripped off Reed Mann’s roof near Ft. McKavett around 7:00 PM. 

In the video attached to the story, you’ll witness a scary moment when an apparent tornado completely ripped Reed Mann’s roof off.

According to the Hi-Res Velocity Radar at one point wind speeds were estimated close to 125 mph

