Universal Tuesday: July 7th, 2020

Top photo courtesy of needpix.com

The sun is a major factor in weather here on Earth. And the sun is more than a burning ball of fire. Mostly made of hydrogen and helium, the sun is about 4.6 million years old. The surface temperature is about 5500°C (or 9,932°F)! However, some places on the sun, known as sunspots, are much cooler, but still too hot for anyone to go near. And even though we can’t feel, nor see it, the sun is actually traveling around 220 kilometers per second (which is 136.7 miles per second). We don’t notice this because of our position in our solar system in relative to the sun, but also because we are going at our own speed as well. Similar to not knowing how fast or slow a vehicle is moving when you are going in opposite directions, and are about 5 miles away.  

Layers of the Sun. Photo courtesy by NASA

For more information, you can visit the NASA website at https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/solar-system/sun/overview/

