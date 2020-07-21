Universal Tuesday: July 21, 2020

Venus. Picture courtesy of NASA.

Moving to the next planet in the solar system, Venus is the second planet from the sun, and in Roman Mythology, the goddess of love and beauty (Known as Aphrodite in Greek Mythology). Venus is slightly small than Earth, but has a lot of differences. For one, Venus is one of two planets that rotates opposite to Earth (Sun rising in the East and sets in the West). The sun rises in the west and sets in the east for this planet. Even though it does have an atmosphere, Venus isn’t suitable for people to live on. Temperatures on the surface can reach 880 degrees Fahrenheit! No thanks! Thousands of volcanoes are on the surface, which helps keep this planet hot, but also because of the thick atmosphere keeping in the temperatures. As for the atmosphere, it’s mostly made of carbon dioxide, but droplets of sulfuric acid are infused in the clouds as well. Rain showers on this planet aren’t pleasant at all. Not much is known more about the surface, because most spacecrafts will over heat with their electronics. For more information, and an interactive map, you can visit: https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/planets/venus/in-depth/

The planet Venus. Picture courtesy of NASA.

