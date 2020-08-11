Universal Tuesday: August 11, 2020

Jupiter and its giant red spot. Picture courtesy of NASA.

If you are an avid star gazer, you may have seen Jupiter in the sky. The fifth planet from the Sun and the largest, Jupiter has a lot to talk about. Looking at the planet, one noticeable it has is sevveral stripes and swirls. Scientists have found this is a mixture of water and ammonia. The rest of the planet’s atmosphere is made mostly of hydrogen and helium. The famous red spot on the planet is a continuous storm, like a hurricane, which has been going for over a century. The size of the red spot is approximately twice the size of Earth. The center of this storm has relatively calm winds, but the outskirts of this system have wind speeds around 270-425 mph. For more information, you can visit: https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/planets/jupiter/in-depth/

Jupiter is the largest planet in the solar system, and is also known as the Gas Giant.

