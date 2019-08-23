Tropics firing up. Tropical Storm Dorian could form this weekend.

A disturbance off the east coast of Florida has become more organized over the past few days and has a high chance of becoming the fourth named tropical system of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Heavy rains and high surf have been pummeling parts of the Turks and Caicos and Bahama Islands over the past couple of days as this area of thunderstorm activity becomes more organized.

The National Hurricane Center currently has a 70% chance of development over the next 48-hours as this system moves northward up Florida’s east coast. Over the next 5 days it has a higher, 90% chance, for developing. Once the storm reaches Tropical Storm strength (wind speeds of at least 39 mph) it will be given the name Dorian.

Over the next week, the coastlines of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas should monitor the system closely for further development. Strong rip tides are expected along the shores as this system continues to slowly move northward. Most of the heavy rain, at this time, is primarily over open waters on the east side of the center of circulation. However, heavy rains are likely for the coastlines of the southeast United States as this cluster of thunderstorms continues to develop.

We will continue to monitor the situation unfolding in the Atlantic and bring more information as it becomes available.