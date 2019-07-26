Tropical Thursday; July 25, 2019

Activity in the North Atlantic basin remains mostly quiet as we enter into the last week of July. Shear levels are starting to decrease across the Atlantic and sea surface temperatures are prime in the tropical waters for development. However, the atmosphere remains quiet for now.

Prime areas for development are currently in the Gulf of Mexico, the Western Caribbean, and east of the Turks and Caicos. If a disturbance starts to form in these general areas they will have a better chance of becoming organized.

Saharan dust remains present in the central North Atlantic which decreases tropical cyclone activity. The Bermuda High Pressure remains situated in the far north and favoring the European coastlines for this week. This is drawing more Saharan dust from Africa thanks to those dominant clockwise winds. These winds pick up the small dust particles and pushes them westward across the Atlantic preventing tropical development. Once this high pressure moves eastward the dust will lessen in the atmosphere which could increase thunderstorm development across the open waters.

Moisture remains stretched across the Caribbean, Central America, and the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center was watching a small disturbance over the past few days in the Gulf of Mexico. Since then conditions have deteriorated and that system has been degraded to a small area of thunderstorm activity moving over Florida and Georgia.

While there are no official areas of interest for tropical development we are keeping a close eye on a disturbance coming off the west coast of Africa. This is generally the time of the year when moisture coming off of Africa forms rapidly south of the Cape Verde islands. These systems then gradually move westward towards the Americas gaining strength over the tropical Atlantic. We will continue to monitor this area over the next few days to see if it enters into a favorable environment and becomes more organized.

We are less than a week away from August and this is when we keep a closer eye on tropical development across the North Atlantic basin. Similar to the month of July, the Gulf of Mexico and western Caribbean are prime for tropical development due to warm sea surface temperatures warmer than 80 degrees, as well as minimal wind shear. However, we now start to look closely at the tropical Atlantic and out towards Africa where many hurricanes begin to form. August is typically when major hurricanes of Category 3 strength and higher begin to develop. While we have only seen two named systems so far this year we are still only in the second official month of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. August, September and October is considered to be the peak months of hurricane season and when we see a drastic increase in tropical development.

While the Atlantic continues to remain on the quiet side, the eastern Pacific continues to be active with another system quickly developing west of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is giving this broad cluster of thunderstorms a 50% chance of becoming a Tropical Storm in the next 5 days. This system will continue traveling northwest posing no threat to land over the next few days. It will quickly weaken over the open Pacific as it encounters some high wind shear values.