Tropical Thursday; Entering peak Hurricane Season

We are now entering into the active months for tropical cyclone activity in the North Atlantic. Two tropical waves are present in the North Atlantic and one has a high probability of becoming our next named system by next week.

August is generally when we see our first major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) form in the North Atlantic. We have so far seen two named systems this Hurricane Season. Just last month, the first hurricane of the 2019 Hurricane Season impacted the coastline of Louisiana dumping record amounts of rain, especially for the state of Arkansas.

The month of September is known as the peak of Hurricane Season but the month of August is the peak month for the state of Texas. On average, Texas sees most of its hurricanes, and major hurricanes, during August.

Since then, the Atlantic has gone quiet, but now the atmosphere is beginning to come alive again as we enter into August.

Off the east coast of Florida we have a broad area of thunderstorms delivering heavy rain to the state. This system will continue to move slowly north-northeastward over the weekend. The National Hurricane Center has watched this disturbance for the past several days as it was over the Lesser Antilles. Due to land interaction and increased wind shear off the east coast of the United States this system has a near zero percent chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next 5 days. It will likely continue northward before dissipating completely.

Located towards the central Atlantic, there is a small disturbance that has a greater chance of developing into a Tropical Storm over the next week. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a 20% chance for further development and an even greater chance in the next 5 days – 70%.

This collection of thunderstorms is over warm tropical waters and in an area with minimal upper level wind shear. Additionally, it is still miles away from any large landmass areas. With sea surface temperatures over 80 degrees we could likely see this system to continue to strengthen over the open waters of the North Atlantic over the next few days.

Right behind this area of concern, there is another area of broad thunderstorm activity coming off of Africa. This system, located just to the south of the Cape Verde Islands will likely be another area of interest over the next few days as it continues to move westward across the tropical North Atlantic.

Shifting our attention to the Eastern and Central Pacific. Two tropical systems are threatening the shores of Hawaii, but luckily both of them will stay offshore. Minimal affects will be felt across the island chain as these systems move close to the state.

Category 1, Hurricane Erick, is continuing to weaken steadily as it passes just south of the Hawaiian Islands. Flash flood watches, wind advisories, and high surf warnings are in place across the Big Island of Hawaii and likely to be extended to the other islands. Most of the rain cover with Hurricane Erick is located to the north of the center of circulation. This extent of rain will move over the Big Island bring isolated heavy rains and the threat of landslides.

Trailing just behind Erick, Tropical Storm Flossie is taking a similar path. Most of the atmospheric energy has been taken up by Hurricane Erick leaving very little energy for Flossie to strengthen. This system will continue on its westward direction towards Hawaii before being picked up by a larger low pressure system and pushed northward away from the islands. Flossie will continue to weaken steadily over the weekend but could bring some additional rain amounts to the eastern islands of Hawaii.

Join Chief Meteorologist Noel Rehm and Doctor Athena Masson next week for another look at the tropics.