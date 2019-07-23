Tropical Depression Three Forms Over the Bahamas; May Bring Heavy Rain to Parts of Florida

  • Tropical Depression Three has formed in the Bahamas earlier this afternoon
  • The center of the storm should remain just offshore of the East Coast of Florida over the next day or so
  • Locally heavy rain is the main threat from this system along the Florida Atlantic coast and in the Bahamas.
  • No significant increase in strength is anticipated, and the depression is forecast to dissipate by Wednesday

The National Hurricane Center has requested a pair of U.S. Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter missions to examine the system on Tuesday morning.

Increasing wind shear will begin to tear apart the developing system. As it begins to track northward it will eventually merge with an approaching cold front and dissipate by Wednesday.

