Tropical Depression could form in the Gulf over the weekend

Widespread clouds and showers extending from the southeastern Bahamas northward over the southwestern Atlantic for a few hundred miles, are associated with a sharp trough of low pressure. Although limited development of this system is anticipated tonight and Thursday, conditions are forecast to become a little more conducive for tropical cyclone formation over the weekend, and a tropical depression is likely to form as the system moves slowly west-northwest across the Florida Straits and southeastern Florida, and into the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

This disturbance will provide an ample amount of moisture to parts of the Bahamas and Florida over the next couple of days and during the weekend. Periods of locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Thursday afternoon, if necessary.