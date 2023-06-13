SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The summer heat has made an appearance in San Angelo this week with sweltering temperatures expected to sweep across the city.

Hot and dry conditions are expected June 13 with temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to mid-90s across the Big Country, and in the mid-90s to up to 103 south of the I-20 corridor. Hottest temperatures will mainly be along the-10 corridor, across Crockett, Sutton, and Kimble Counties.

According to the National Weather Service, triple-digit temperatures are expected to stick around throughout the week. The first 100-degree day of 2023 is likely to occur this week with the hottest temperatures expected on Thursday and Friday, with highs reaching 108 degrees in San Angelo.

The NWS recommends staying hydrated and avoiding strenuous activities outdoors while the heat wave persists.