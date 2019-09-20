Tropical Thursdays: Remnants of Imelda bring widespread flooding to the coast of Texas

East Pacific

North Atlantic Basin

The tropics continue to produce one tropical system after the next for both the Atlantic and Pacific. Three Tropical Storms are currently in the eastern Pacific with most staying offshore from land. Tropical Storm Warnings are active for portions of Baja California as Tropical Storm Lorena moves close to the peninsula.

Over in the Atlantic, Hurricane Humberto has pulled away from the island of Bermuda and transitioned into an extratropical cyclone in the far North Atlantic, maintaining Category 2 intensity. Hurricane Jerry is in the tropical Atlantic and gaining strength as it approaches the Leeward Islands, which are currently under a Tropical Storm Watch. Jerry could reach Category 2 strength on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale but is expected to weaken since it will be encountering an area of high wind shear.

Finally, all eyes are on Imelda carving its way slowly inland in southeast Texas. Imelda was a brief Tropical Storm as it was coming ashore near Freeport, TX before it was downgraded to a Tropical Depression. However, this system has been moving so slowly over the area that it has been producing immense amounts of rain for the Houston and Beaumont areas. Isolated rain amounts of over 40 inches have already been recorded. This system is expected to continue to produce heavy rains and widespread flooding to southeast Texas for the remainder of the week before it moves out of the area over the weekend.