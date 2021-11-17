Tracking the Tropics: Historically low level of tropical activity as hurricane season nears end

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With two weeks left to go in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, tropical activity has been almost non-existent, despite La Nina developing.

Typically, a La Nina weather pattern favors an increase in tropical activity, allowing upper level winds in the Atlantic to be favorable for tropical development. However, Tropical Storm Wanda was the last storm to form and dissipated 10 days ago in the northern Atlantic, never having affected land.

It is also notable that, since records began, this is the first year that a major hurricane has not formed from Sept. 26 to Nov. 17. The last major hurricane to form was Hurricane Same that formed Sept. 25. It remained a major hurricane for over a week and eventually dropped to a Category 2 hurricane on Oct. 3.

There has been a total of four major hurricanes in the Atlantic for the 2021 season. The National Hurricane Center predicted three to five to form for the entire year. The other three included Hurricane Grace, Hurricane Ida and Hurricane Larry.

Four major hurricanes is slightly above average. The total number of storms has equaled 21, which is well above the average of 14 named storms per year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking the Tropics

Clear

San Angelo

56°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

53°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 39F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 39F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

55°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph NNE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

54°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

55°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph NNE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South