Imelda brings more than 10 inches of rain for parts of the Texas Gulf Coast

Tropical Depression Imelda dumped heavy rain over portions of southeastern Texas Wednesday.

On Tuesday afternoon Imelda strengthened to a Tropical Storm in the Gulf of Mexico and made landfall near Freeport, TX.

This storm is moving slowly at 5 mph to the north delivering heavy downpours to portions of Houston, Galveston and Beaumont. It will continue moving northward and weakening over the next few days.

Across the upper Texas coast into the Piney Woods of eastern Texas, Imelda is expected to produce an additional 5 to 10 inches of rain with isolated storm totals of 20 to 25 inches.

Across portions of southwest Louisiana 4 to 8 inches of rain is expected with isolated totals of 10 inches. Life threatening flash flooding is the main concern with this system for the next few days with rain tapering off by the weekend.

More than 7 million people are under a flash flood watch, including Houston and Galveston. This flash flood watch is likely to be extended through Thursday.

Several schools and universities in the Houston and Galveston area announced they have cancelled activities Wednesday. Among them were the Galveston Independent School District, Houston Independent School District, and Texas A&M University at Galveston.