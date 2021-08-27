Hurricane Ida strengthens and the winds and outer bands blow-in with local impacts, Monday

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ida is rapidly strengthening as it approaches Cuba.

This weekend we will be glued for any deviation towards the east. The track still remains just to the west of NOLA Sunday night.

Outer bands will indirectly impact with passing showers and storms starting Saturday afternoon.

Tornado threat: This is is concentrated this weekend across all areas west and southwest of I-65. We need to watch Monday night until Ida passes across Tennessee farther north and east, given its current track.

Weather Aware Monday night-Tuesday…Winds will pick up from breezy and gusty at times 15-25 Saturday night into Sunday becoming windy. Monday 20-30 and possibly 40mph over a long duration.

Given this expected powerful storm, there will be loss of power and many trees toppling over with these consistent wind and torrential rainfall.

