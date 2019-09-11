Hurricane Dorian uncovers Civil War cannonballs on South Carolina beach

A couple found two Civil War-era cannonballs on Folly Beach in South Carolina on Sunday

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCMH/CNN) — A couple searching for shells, artifacts and other treasures on Folly Beach found two Civil War-era cannonballs unearthed by Hurricane Dorian.

Aaron Lattin and his girlfriend discovered the cannonballs on Sunday near a pile of brush on the beach near Charleston, South Carolina.

The couple said they are happy to run into a piece of history.

“At first we just thought it was a rock, but the more we got looking we realized that it was something more than a rock,” Lattin told CNN affiliate WCSC.

Lattin said he had wanted to get a metal detector to search for artifacts after Dorian, but they made the find without any equipment at all.

“I wanted to get a metal detector and especially after the hurricane and see if there’s anything, any history or artifacts that kind of washed up on the shore,” Lattin said. “We actually just got lucky with no equipment, just spending a day at the beach.”

The couple found an 8-inch cannonball and a smaller 3-inch shell, Chief Andrew Gilreath with the Folly Beach Department of Public Safety told CNN.

They called authorities, who cordoned off the area until explosive ordnance disposal experts from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the US Air Force could secure the cannonballs and determine they were safe.

“It took the better part of the day, so I’d say close to six hours or so, give or take,” Gilreath said.

Gilreath said the explosive experts hauled off the cannonballs and that they would probably be destroyed.

Folly Beach Island was occupied in 1863 by Union forces, who built roads, forts, an artillery battery and a supply depot, according to the city’s website.

In 2016, Hurricane Matthew revealed a trove of 16 Civil War cannonballs (seen here) at the same beach where the latest specimens were found (Charleston County Sheriff’s Office)

“This is something that’s happened every couple of years since I’ve been here, at least,” Gilreath said. “We’ll have some erosion on the beach, and something will get uncovered.

The Folly Beach area is no stranger to hidden history being uncovered. In 2016, nine cannonballs were unearthed from the sand.