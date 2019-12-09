The latest on the potential for winter weather for Monday night and Tuesday morning

Type of Precipitation Tonight – Tuesday morning

A strong cold front and an upper level storm system will bring a period of cold and wet conditions for all of West Central Texas. Rain will become widespread this evening and linger throughout the first of of Tuesday.

Temperatures will begin to fall quickly behind a secondary blast of cold air from the north. There will be a brief period of time, primarily after midnight when temperatures fall fast enough to allow a light wintry mix to develop. This will most likely occur for areas north San Angelo. Higher elevations, along with areas at or below freezing could experience snow flurries early Tuesday morning after sunrise. A dusting can’t be ruled out in extreme northern portions of the Concho Valley, with a better chance for areas along I-20.

Potential impacts and hazards tonight and Tuesday morning

Bridges and overpasses become the first to freeze over and with any moisture or previous rainfall slick spots are likely to develop, especially on untreated roadways. Black ice, sometimes called clear ice, is a thin coating of glaze ice on a surface, especially on roads. The ice itself is not black, but visually transparent, allowing the often black road below to be seen through it.

You’ll want to give yourself extra time for the morning commute to avoid any slow downs that you may encounter, or if you decide to take a different route.

Ground temperatures will remain above freezing, and as a result little to no accumulation is expected.

Futurecast

Models are subject to change as new models runs become available. Exact timing and location will be updated throughout the evening on our website, and on all social media platforms.