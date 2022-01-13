SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Texas A&M Forest Service is raising awareness of dry fuel conditions to reduce human-cause wildfires as the incoming cold front and high winds will increase the potential for fires this weekend, according to a release on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, due to the incoming cold front and the high winds associated with the passing of the front, the potential for fires has increased significantly and will remain high through the weekend. Since nine out of ten wildfires are caused by people, public awareness is critical.



Forecast Fire Danger Ratings for Friday, January 14 (left) and Saturday, January 15th (right)

The Texas Forest Service is encouraging local residents to be mindful of any outdoor activities that may cause a spark, which may include unsafe debris burning, welding, using heavy equipment, and dragging trailer chains along the roadway.

Courtesy: Texas A&M Forest Service