SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to the National Weather Service, much colder temperatures are expected this weekend going into next week.

A strong cold front is pushing its way through West Texas, bringing with it chilling temperatures. There is a medium chance of a freeze by Tuesday morning Oct. 31

Starting Sunday, Oct. 29 highs are expected to only reach mid-40s to upper 60s. Going into Monday, Oct. 30 temperatures will drop even further expected to only get into the low 40s. On Halloween, the high is expected to only reach the low 50s. Temperatures will remain between the low 50s to upper 60s for the remainder of the week. Morning lows will remain in the low 30s for the entirety of the week.