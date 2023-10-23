SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Texas Division of Emergency Management has activated a state emergency response ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding expected to impact the state beginning today through the end of this week.
According to the National Weather Service, moisture from Hurricane Norma is making its way into the state, increasing the threat of heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Texans are advised to monitor local forecasts.
“As the remnants of Hurricane Norma move across the state, the Texas Emergency Management Council is closely monitoring weather conditions in order to support any needs from our local emergency management partners,” said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. “Texans are urged to heed warnings from local officials and never drive through flooded roadways.”
TDEM has activated the following resources to support severe weather and flash flooding response operations across the state:
- Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Swiftwater Boat Squads staged across the Concho Valley and Big Country regions of the state.
Flood preparation safety tips
- Know the types of flood risk in your area. Information here: fema.gov/portal/home
- Sign up for your community’s warning system.
- Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit: gov/kit
- Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect, so the time to buy is well before a disaster. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).
- Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.
- Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.
- Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your safety. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.