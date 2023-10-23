SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Texas Division of Emergency Management has activated a state emergency response ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding expected to impact the state beginning today through the end of this week.

According to the National Weather Service, moisture from Hurricane Norma is making its way into the state, increasing the threat of heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Texans are advised to monitor local forecasts.

“As the remnants of Hurricane Norma move across the state, the Texas Emergency Management Council is closely monitoring weather conditions in order to support any needs from our local emergency management partners,” said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. “Texans are urged to heed warnings from local officials and never drive through flooded roadways.”

TDEM has activated the following resources to support severe weather and flash flooding response operations across the state:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Swiftwater Boat Squads staged across the Concho Valley and Big Country regions of the state.

Flood preparation safety tips