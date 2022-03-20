AUSTIN, Texas – As devastating wildfires sweep across Texas and fire weather conditions continue to threaten large portions of the state, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) encourages citizens affected by these extreme events to report damage to property.

Texans can report damage to homes and businesses using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey. The details provided in the survey assist emergency management officials across the state gain an understanding of damages sustained and help officials determine if the state meets federal requirements for various forms of disaster assistance, as well as identify needs for immediate resources such as food and shelter.

“Sharing information through the iSTAT damage survey provides critical details to emergency management officials at the local and state levels about the extent of damage that has occurred during this wildfire outbreak,” said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. “Texans can help the damage assessment process by uploading photos and including pertinent details about any losses.”

The iSTAT damage survey can be filled out in English and Spanish online by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov and clicking on Wildfire Outbreak March 17th.

Reporting damage through iSTAT surveys is a voluntary activity and is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency. It does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

TDEM has published a tutorial video explaining the iSTAT surveys here on the TDEM Facebook page.

In response to wildfire weather conditions, Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for several Texas counties, activated the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) to coordinate state resources, and mobilized state assets.

Wildfire resources for Texans can be accessed on the TDEM website at tdem.texas.gov.

TDEM encourages Texans to remain weather aware and heed warnings of local officials this week as critical fire weather continues, winter weather is forecast in the Panhandle, and severe spring storms are expected to impact large portions of North, Central, and East Texas on Monday.

Courtesy: Texas Department of Emergency Management