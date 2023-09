SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The summer of 2023 was a hot one for Abilene and San Angelo, with both cities breaking records that had been set over 100 years ago.

Meteorological summer has come to an end, but it hasn’t started to feel like it just yet. Below is a look back at the summer of 2023.

New records set this summer:

The hottest month ever recorded in Abilene: August 2023

The hottest temperature ever recorded in Abilene tied: 111 degrees

The hottest temperature ever recorded in San Angelo: 114 degrees

Number of days at or above 100 degrees

Abilene: 55 days

San Angelo: 68 days

Number of days at or above 105 degrees

Abilene: 28 dyas

San Angelo: 39 days

Number of days at or above 110 degrees

Abilene: 2 days

San Angelo: 8 days (almost triple the old record)

Average Temperature

Abilene: 86.8 degrees

SanAngelo: 87.9 degrees

Average High Temperature

Abilene: 99.5 degrees

San Angelo: 102.4 degrees

Number of high-temperature records set