Sunday morning: Temperatures will start out in the upper 40’s low 50’s with sunny conditions. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday Afternoon: Expect sunny conditions, with temperatures topping out near 83°. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday Evening: Expect mostly clear conditions, with temperatures getting down into the 40’s. Winds will remain out of the southwest at around 5 mph.